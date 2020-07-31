Stevens, Gregory
1956 - 2020
Gregory Allen Stevens, age 63. Sunrise November 20, 1956 and Sunset July 26, 2020. PRIVATE SERVICES Visitation 1:00 PM and Memorial Service 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). A MASK IS MANDATORY. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the STEVENS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com