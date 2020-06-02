Sheldon, Gregory T.
Gregory T. Sheldon, of Dublin, OH, died Friday, May 29, 2020 from complications of Creutzfeldt-Jacob disease (CJD). He was born May 12, 1965 in Okinawa, Japan to the late Charles and Barbara Sheldon. He married Jennie L. (Wills) Sheldon in Columbus, OH on April 3, 1993. Greg graduated from Mentor High School, Class of 1983 and attained his Bachelor of Science, Information Science degree from Kent State University in 1987. He was President of Theta Chi fraternity. Greg was most recently employed as a Systems Support Analyst with Wells Fargo Bank. Greg passionately loved attending Irish Fest, Jazz Fest, Winterfest, Alive and other live music venues. Traveling was another passion that he enjoyed with his family. Travel baseball games and Cub Scout events with his son and fencing tournaments with his daughter kept him pleasantly entertained. In addition to his wife, Jennie, to whom he was married for 27 years, Greg is survived by his children, Zoie and Hayden; sisters and brothers, Leslie (Miles) Walsh of Mentor, OH, Elizabeth Laderer of Lacombe, LA, Chuck (Gaynel) Sheldon of Dublin and Chris (Janice) Sheldon of Tully, NY; and the many loving members of the Wills/Simpson Family. Family will receive friends from 5-7p.m. FRIDAY at the TIDD FUNERAL HOME, DUBLIN-PLAIN CITY CHAPEL, 9720 State Route 161, Plain City, OH 43064 and again from 9-10a.m. SATURDAY, JUNE 6, 2020. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the FUNERAL HOME and will begin at 10:30a.m. on SATURDAY, JUNE 6, 2020. The Reverend Matthew Morris, Celebrant. Those attending the visitation hours and the Mass are asked to observe social distancing and are asked to wear a facial covering while inside the funeral home. Burial will follow at Forest Grove Cemetery, Plain City, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the National Prion Disease Pathology Surveillance Center, Case Western Reserve University, 2085 Adelbert Road, Room 419, Cleveland, OH 44106-4907. Please make checks to NPDPSC and note that the donation is in the memory of Gregory Sheldon. Please visit www.tiddfuneralhomes.com to share your favorite memory of Greg or to send your condolences to the Sheldon Family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.