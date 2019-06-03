Home

Gregory Veazey

Gregory Veazey Obituary
Veazey, Gregory
1957 - 2019
Gregory L. Veazey, 62, Columbus, Ohio. He passed away peacefully in his home at sunrise on Friday, May 31st, 2019. Originally from Texas, he spend many years as a licensed Captain and small business owner. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his father Lawrence Bergeron and mother Jennie Ruth Apple. He is survived by best friend and wife of 28 years, Angela Veazey; brother, Tommy Veazey; sister-in-law, Sharon Veazey; daughter, Amber Veazey; three grandchildren, Caleb, Cayla, and Caitlyn Veazey; Justin and Jolie Veazey from Texas and numerous nieces and nephews in Kentucky; aunt, Elaine Chatlosh; uncles, Pete and Buddy Taylor; many loving cousins; close friends, the Coffmon family and James Hill. Memorial service to be held on Monday, June 10 at 7 pm with visitation beginning at 6 pm at SHAW-DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 4341 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43214. Additional memorial service in Texas to be determined.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 5, 2019
