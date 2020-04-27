|
Harrison, Gregory W.
Gregory Wayne Harrison, age 60, of Urbana, Ohio, was reunited with the Lord, in the early hours of the morning of Sunday, April 26, 2020, with his loving wife, Lana of 41 years by his side. He was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late Kenneth and Pryde Harrison and was preceded in death by his brother William Harrison and sister Connie Harrison. He is survived by his best friend, his wife, Lana;, his 2 beloved daughters, Nicole Harrison (Don Brokaw) and Lauren Harrison (Kovie Barger); sisters, nieces and nephews and countless friends. Greg never knew a stranger; he was loved by so many for his kindness, his loyalty and his willingness to help others. He treasured his family and his friends, reminding them all, always, of his love for them and that "love is shown, not just said". He was a fierce protector of his family, always. He grew up the youngest of 7 children, attending Westland High School. He owned and operated with his family Todds Pizza in West Jefferson, Ohio; founded by his mother and father in 1965 for a number of years, instilling hard work and dedication, as well as a love for 70's music into his girls. He went on to work as a Realtor, starting at the HER Realtors in Lincoln Village and then at Remax. He had an antique car, a mint green 1957 Cadillac, whom he affectionately named Bessie. He valued truth and honesty, and had said his best memories were spending time with those he loved. While his family is left to try and navigate this world without him, his mark he has left on those who knew him is profound. He is missed beyond measure. He was a member of UALC and had recently quoted 2 Corinthians 5:8 "to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord." Family will receive friends from 4-7p.m. THURSDAY at the RADER-MCDONALD-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 1355 West Main Street, West Jefferson, OH 43162, (614)-879-9222. (Due to the present Coronavirus Pandemic, social distancing and limited admittance will be enforced.) Private Funeral Services will be observed by the family with burial at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Royal Family Kids Camp (payable to RLC, including Royal Family in the memo). For online donations use the Donate button on www.franklin.royalfamilykids.org be sure to select Royal Family. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Harrison Family and to share your favorite memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2020