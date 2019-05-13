|
|
Wetterauer, Gregory
1945 - 2019
Gregory Lee "Tuck" Wetterauer, age 73, passed away unexpectedly on May 12, 2019. Lifelong resident of Worthington. Graduate of Worthington High School, Class of 1963. Veteran U.S. Army, Vietnam War. Retired Worthington Police Officer after 31 years of service. He loved watching and coaching Ryan's sports, being a Buckeye fan, playing cards and golf. Tuck's true passion was his family: loving partner, Lynda Bitar; children, Greg (1971-2010), Carey (Jeff) Cook, Ryan, and Debbie (Chad) Jester; 11 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Drucie (Ken) Fallon and Julie (Ty) Barnes; Mary Wetterauer; nieces and nephews; Lucille and Mark Brown. Tuck joins in heaven his mother, father, sister, brother, and son. Friends may call Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Worthington United Methodist Church, 600 High St., Worthington. Interment to follow at Flint Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to the Ryan Wetterauer College Fund. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 14, 2019