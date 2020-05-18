Ochab, Gregson
Gregson Walter Ochab, 33 much beloved son and only child to Michael and Edith Ochab, passed away on May 18, 2020 after a very brave 15 month battle with cancer. Greg was born in Columbus, OH on November 6, 1986. He was employed as a Commercial Relationship Banker at CF Bank in Worthington, OH. Greg was a 2005 graduate at St. Charles Preparatory School where he lettered in football, wrestling (team captain) and track and field. He participated in the state wrestling tournament in 2005. Greg graduated from University of Dayton in 2009 where he lettered in football. He attended Ohio University branch at Pickerington studying for a Masters Degree in Financial Economics. He was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church. He is preceded in death by grandparents Walter and Genevieve Ochab of Cleveland, OH and James and Hilda Fell of Senecaville, OH. He leaves behind to cherish memories of Uncle Robert Fell, Houston, TX; Uncle and Aunt James and Marilyn Voyles; cousins, Dr. J.W. Voyles (Megan) and Elizabeth Voyles Ketcham (Kasey). The family thanks Timothy O'Dell, CEO of CF Bank and his staff, Dr. Emily Saul, Columbus Hematology and Oncology and the following doctors at James Solove Cancer Center: Dr. J. Pau Monk, Dr. Rovert Merritt, Dr. Michael Essandoh, and Dr. Ayman Saad and their staff. Contributions can be made in his memory to St. Charles Preparatory School Scholarship Fund, 2010 E. Broad Street, Bexley, OH 43209. I Know I can Foundation, 1108 City Park Ave, Suite 301, Columbus, OH 43206 and Football Office, University of Dayton, Dayton, OH 45469. Private family funeral, Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 18 to May 21, 2020.