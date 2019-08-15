|
|
McClincy, Gretchen
1960 - 2019
Gretchen J. McClincy, age 59, died August 14, 2019 after a brief illness at Doctors Hospital. Gretchen was a 1977 graduate of Westland High School and volunteered at Mid-Ohio Food Bank. She was a creative person who excelled at her work. Gretchen was an avid reader and will be remembered for her sense of humor. She is preceded in death by her parents Joyce Kady and John Kady and her nephew Justin Kady. She is survived by her husband, Tim; daughters, Alex (Alex Shea) McClincy and Kelsey (Phil) Marfisi; grandchildren, River and Jett Marfisi; sister, Jennifer (Bud) Davis; nephew; stepmother, Patty Kady; stepfather, Andy Russell; many other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at 3pm Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Heart & Hope by Schoedinger, 3030 West Broad Street, where friends will be received one hour prior to the service. Reception to follow.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019