Nicol, Gretchen
Gretchen Nicol, age 71, of Columbus, OH, surrendered this life on June 28, 2020, after a seven year campaign to recover from a massive stroke. She is predeceased by her parents and her brother Douglas. Gretchen grew up in Raymond, OH, and graduated from Marysville High School. She began her nursing career after graduating from Mount Carmel School of Nursing. As a trailblazer, in the1970s she completed The Ohio State University's first Nurse Practitioner Program and continued her professional career as a Family Nurse Practitioner. Throughout her nursing career, she practiced in a variety of roles in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Before retiring due to health reasons, she served as a consultant for a national electronic medical records company which has become the gold standard used by hospitals today. Throughout her nursing career, she served in both The U. S. Air Force Reserves and The Ohio Army National Guard in the rank of Major. Upon her retirement, she completed The Master Gardener Program at OSU and volunteered many hours at both the Chadwick Arboretum and the Ohio Extension Office. Gretchen, with her keen sense of design, loved designing gardens and interiors for her home and for her friends. Gretchen held a huge passion for travels to tropical islands, collecting exotic scarves along the way. From steel drums to Edith Piaf, her choice of music spanned decades and genres. She especially enjoyed playing the piano, hosting Christmas sing-a-longs, and on-line shopping for family and friends. She is survived by her partner of 40 years, Nancy Treece, who was her love and caregiver until the very end; her siamese cats, Dara and Iris; her brothers, Roger (Jennifer) Nicol, David; nephews, nieces and her many friends and neighbors. Nancy wishes to thank the special home aides who assisted in providing Gretchen's care and support. Anyone who knew Gretchen knew the determination she had throughout her professional, military and personal life to excel at everything she touched. For the last seven years, she made miracles happen each day. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, Worthington, OH, and St John's Lutheran Church in Marysville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Chadwick Arboretum, 152 Howlett Hall, 2021 Fyffe Rd., Columbus, OH 43210 or OSU Ross Heart Hospital. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
