Carano, Guerino
1932 - 2019
Guerino Carano, age 86, was born in the town of Carovilli, Italy on September 18, 1932, and passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Forum at Knightsbridge. Retired employee of The Ohio State University stadium field crew after 47 1/2 years. Preceded in death by his beloved son, Anthony; parent, Joseph and Pauline; and brother, Dario. Survived by his wife, Maria; brother, Adelio (Marguerite); nephew, Domenico (Sarbrina); three great-nieces. His family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 4-8 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Funeral Mass place and time to be announced Tuesday. Burial, St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019