Home

POWERED BY

Services
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Guerino Carano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guerino Carano


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Guerino Carano Obituary
Carano, Guerino
1932 - 2019
Guerino Carano, age 86, was born in the town of Carovilli, Italy on September 18, 1932, and passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Forum at Knightsbridge. Retired employee of The Ohio State University stadium field crew after 47 1/2 years. Preceded in death by his beloved son, Anthony; parent, Joseph and Pauline; and brother, Dario. Survived by his wife, Maria; brother, Adelio (Marguerite); nephew, Domenico (Sarbrina); three great-nieces. His family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 4-8 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Funeral Mass place and time to be announced Tuesday. Burial, St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Guerino's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now