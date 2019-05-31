|
Waretzi, Gunther
1950 - 2019
Gunther G. Waretzi, age 69, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. Former member of Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church. Retired from O S U. Preceded in death by his parents Georg and Katharina Waretzi, loving companion Karen Egger. Survived by daughters, Angela (Steve) Galentine and Christina Waretzi (Noel); grandchildren, Ben, Katie and Olivia; siblings, Rose Waretzi, Reinhold Waretzi and Gerlinde Waretzi. Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 pm Sunday, June 2 at the O. R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL, 1346 S. High Street, where the funeral service will be Monday at 11 am. Interment Fernwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation in memory of Gunther.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 1, 2019