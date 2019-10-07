Home

POWERED BY

Services
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:30 PM - 6:30 PM
559 D'Lyn Street
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Guntis Veltheims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guntis Veltheims

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Guntis Veltheims Obituary
Veltheims, Guntis
1944 - 2019
Guntis U. "Gunner" Veltheims, age 75, of Grove City, passed away suddently on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He graduated from the Brooklyn (OH) High School in 1962 and Columbus State Community College in 1976. He served our country in Vietnam with the Army's 1st Calvary. He was employed with Stilson & Associates, DLZ and retired from EMH&T. He also attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Gunner, a dedicated husband and father, was an avid hunter, known for his wine making and was always with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents Usko Veltheims and Vera Balodis, stillborn son and twin daughters Megan Suzanne and Morgan Marie Veltheims, father-in-law Leonard J. Gallucci, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Gina Gallucci Veltheims; daughters, Lauren Veltheims, Krystin (Michael) Perry, and Gabbriel Veltheims; grandchildren, Sofia Maria, Mason Patrick and Ryleigh Alyssa; brothers, Siguard (Patricia) Veltheims and Verners Balodis; nieces and nephews. Please join us for a Celebration of Life service on Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 3:30-6:30 p.m., at 559 D'Lyn Street, Columbus (43228). Arrangements entrusted with JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Guntis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now