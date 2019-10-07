|
|
Veltheims, Guntis
1944 - 2019
Guntis U. "Gunner" Veltheims, age 75, of Grove City, passed away suddently on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He graduated from the Brooklyn (OH) High School in 1962 and Columbus State Community College in 1976. He served our country in Vietnam with the Army's 1st Calvary. He was employed with Stilson & Associates, DLZ and retired from EMH&T. He also attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Gunner, a dedicated husband and father, was an avid hunter, known for his wine making and was always with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents Usko Veltheims and Vera Balodis, stillborn son and twin daughters Megan Suzanne and Morgan Marie Veltheims, father-in-law Leonard J. Gallucci, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Gina Gallucci Veltheims; daughters, Lauren Veltheims, Krystin (Michael) Perry, and Gabbriel Veltheims; grandchildren, Sofia Maria, Mason Patrick and Ryleigh Alyssa; brothers, Siguard (Patricia) Veltheims and Verners Balodis; nieces and nephews. Please join us for a Celebration of Life service on Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 3:30-6:30 p.m., at 559 D'Lyn Street, Columbus (43228). Arrangements entrusted with JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2019