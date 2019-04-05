The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Trinity United Methodist Church
1581 Cambridge Blvd
Columbus, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
1581 Cambridge Blvd
Columbus, OH
Gunvor Widing Obituary
Widing, Gunvor
1918 - 2019
Gunvor Christine Anderson Widing stood before the Lord on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Born in Minneapolis, MN to Gunnar and Christine Anderson on August 25, 1918. She always felt blessed with loving parents and her family's steadfast faith in God. Describing the beauty of awakening grace in the spring, the joy of sun and puffy summer clouds, the explosion of fall colors, and the pure white blanket of winter, she marveled at the earth's beauty and God's ever revealing presence. Gunvor's eye for fashion design, a fine gourmet and a flair for the spectacular provided her family and friends with a beautifully appointed home and memorable dining all encompassed with an appreciation for the arts….. and her ever present love of the Lord. She gave her other love, husband Bob, to the Lord two decades ago. Her example and legacy are left to her three children, Mary Christine Brackney (James), Christopher Gunnar Widing (Suzanne), and Robert Emerson Widing, II (Judith); 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Her grace and faith are enough to carry us all. Funeral services will be held at 12 P.M., Monday, April 8, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1581 Cambridge Blvd, Columbus, Ohio 43212, where family will receive friends from 10:30-11:30 A.M. Monday. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Trinity United Methodist Church Foundation may be made. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and send condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
