Cooper, Gus
1936 - 2019
Gus Cooper, Jr., age 83, passed away August 17, 2019 peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Veteran of the U.S. Army and member of the Masons. Preceded in death by wife Eunice Cooper, son Thomas Cooper, grandsons Thomas Jr. and Tony Gus, parents Gus and Helen Cooper, 1 sister, and 2 brothers. Survived by daughter, Donna Grundy of Murrells Inlet, SC; son, Roger Cooper of Columbus, OH; grandchildren, Christa, Danny, and Donna; 8 great-grandchildren; three sisters and two brothers; and many other family members and friends. Celebration of Life 6 p.m. Thursday, August 22 at Obetz Church of the Nazarene, 4101 Groveport Rd. Pastor Guiles Richardson officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's. Online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019