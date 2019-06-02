Dye-Elder, Gussie

1929 - 2019

Gussie Dye-Elder, whose 89 years were filled with cherished friends, family, travel, a rewarding career and an abundance of happiness and good times, passed away June 1, 2019. Born at home Aug. 28, 1929 in Utica, Ohio, to Lester and Hazel McMillen, Gussie enjoyed a happy and fulfilling childhood. At a young age, Gussie trusted in the saying that it was far better to follow your own path imperfectly than to follow another's perfectly. After being graduated from Utica High School in 1948, her long and successful work career started as a telephone operator, but she soon found a career path in human resources as manager of part-time employment for Snelling and Snelling and as an employment counselor for Northern Employment. In 1970, she continued in human resources as an interviewer and then employment manager with Riverside Methodist Hospital. The move to Riverside proved life-changing as she rose through the ranks over a 21-year period, eventually serving for more than a decade as director of volunteer services where she led, coached and inspired 1,600 volunteers serving patients in all areas of the hospital. Gussie continuously expanded her education through classes at The Ohio State University, professional development programs and a women's business organization, culminating in receiving a Director of Volunteer Programs certification. As an avid evangelist for volunteerism, she was a frequent speaker to women's groups, rotary clubs, church groups and high schools on the merits of volunteering. She viewed her time at Riverside as the greatest opportunity she ever had, defined not only by what she helped accomplish for the volunteer program, but also by life-long friendships that she cherished and nurtured long after her retirement in 1991. She and her husband, Lowell, enjoyed a long-time involvement with the Ohio State Alumni Association and the Trinity United Methodist Church in Upper Arlington. Besides being a genuinely gracious woman who loved being around people, she will be remembered as a voracious reader, meticulous home decorator, social entertainer, passionate music lover and experienced traveler who enjoyed winters in Naples, Florida. Preceded in death by her parents, also beloved husband, Lowell L. Elder; brother, Charles William McMillen; his wife, Phyllis and their son, Ronnie Lee; and step-daughter, Bonny Ridgley. Gussie is survived by and will be deeply missed by son, M. Douglas Gerrard, his spouse, Janet Hackman and his son, Christopher Clark Gerrard; nephew, William McMillen and spouse DiAnn; and step-children, Barbara Covey, Betsy Stiles and Ken Dye; and Lowell's daughters, Debbie Bagenstose and Nancy Trepashko and their spouses. Family will receive friends on Thursday, June 6, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus 43221. A funeral service and life celebration will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1581 Cambridge Blvd., Columbus 43212 with interment to follow at Union Cemetery, 3349 Olentangy River Road. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are encouraged to donate to OhioHealth Hospice, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43214 or at OhioHealth.com; or to Trinity United Methodist Church Foundation, 1581 Cambridge Blvd., Columbus 43212, or at TrinityUMChurch.com.