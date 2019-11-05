|
|
Adkins, Guy
1951 - 2019
Guy William Adkins, age 67, of Columbus, passed away on November 4, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 13, 1951 to the late Harry and Mary (Sluss) Adkins in Coeburn, VA. He served 8 years with the U.S. Army and retired after 42 years at the United States Postal Service. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by son Gary William, granddaughter Peyton Jo, brothers Bernard, Ronald and Junior, sisters Nyoka, AnnaMae, Mildred, Dorcas, Jewell and Charlene. Guy is survived by daughter, Katrina "Sissy", Ronda Adkins, sisters Lucinda (Jimmy) Teasley, Daisy Ward, Oma Jean Bruce, Vickie (David) Watkins, Tammie (James) Chenault, Ginger (Jim) Eggiman; and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 6-8pm. Funeral service on Friday at the funeral home at 10:30am with Pastor Rick Breusch officiating. Burial to follow at Union Cemetery, Columbus, OH. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019