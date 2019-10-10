|
Taylor, Guy Douglas
1942 - 2019
Guy Douglas Taylor, age 77, passed away at home peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Frances Taylor, parents Guy and Maxine Taylor. Survived by his children, Nick (Gina) Taylor, Terisa (Bill) Schwartz, Steve Taylor, Melissa (Ken) Murray; grandchildren, Jason (Liz) Taylor, Nicole (Robby) Milby, Jennifer (Cody) Park, Stephanie (Jared Dalton) Sites, Matthew (Mikyla Blanton) Sites, MyKenzie Taylor, Melanie Murray and Kaitlyn Murray; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Selena, Tony, Sabastian, Aiden, Stella, Jordan, Nathan and Rowan; uncle, Dino Fancelli. Family will receive friends on Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 2-5p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Funeral 10:30a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel (within the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery) 6440 S. High Street, Lockbourne with burial to follow in the cemetery. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2019