Holmes, Guy
1926 - 2020
Guy R. Holmes age 94 formerly of Westerville passed away Saturday November 28,2020 following a brief illness. Guy was born in Columbus Ohio on August 1, 1926 to the late Jane Holmes Kahl. He was a graduate of Columbus South High School. A World War 2 Navy Veteran, Guy proudly served on the U.S.S. Rendova and the U.S.S. Essex. He was a retired member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 189 where he also served as business agent. Guy was happiest spending time with family, tending to his flower gardens and watching his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes play. Guy was a member of CrossRoads Babtist Church . Guy is proceeded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Dolores and a son Kenneth. Left to cherish his memory are a son Steven (Holly) Holmes, daughter Carolyn (Brad) Pocock , daughter in law Peggy Holmes .Grandchildren Jessica,Justin and Alan. Great granddaughter Maylee and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service with military honors will be held Friday December 4, 2020. Contributions may be made in Guy's memory to the Franklin County Humane Society 4340 Tamarack Blvd. Columbus Ohio 43229. Rememberances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com
.