Guy Laury Jr.

Guy Laury Jr. Obituary
Laury Jr., Guy
Guy Carleton "Carl" Laury, Jr., 59, transitioned this life on Febuary 2, 2018, in Eureka, Ca. He was born in Columbus, OH to Guy Sr. and Laurlean Laury on June 22, 1959. He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters Vera Reed and Tracey F Moore. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Chanel Scott, Bishop Laury (Reggie, Taylor, Rakia), Jarvis Thompson, and Victoria; grandchildren, RiChanel, Rico, Precious; stepbrother, Richard Butcher; ex-wife, Lou; stepson, Mike; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2020
