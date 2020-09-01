Lively, Guy
1930 - 2020
Guy Edward Lively was born December 5, 1930 in Long Branch, West Virginia as the fourth child of Harry Clinton and Ethel Irene Lively. Guy joined the US Army upon graduation from High School in 1948 at the age of 18. His first assignment was the 24th Infantry Division assigned to Yokohama in occupied Japan. With the outbreak of the Korean War on the 25th of June 1950, Guy was among the first troops sent into Korea. He arrived in Korea in July of 1950 - one month after the invasion of South Korea by the North. Guy was present in Pyongyang when the Chinese entered the war and was one of the last soldiers to leave the city. Guy survived the war and was awarded the Korean Service Medal with 5 battle stars. Upon returning to the US, Guy was assigned in sequence to Fort Knox Kentucky, Fairbanks Alaska and Friedberg Germany with the 3rd Armored Division. Guy returned to Korea in 1966 as Commanding Officer, Company A, 51st Signal Battalion in Ui Jung Bu. He was responsible for providing tactical command communications between the US Army and front lines serving at the demilitarized zone. Upon returning from Korea, Guy was assigned to the Pentagon and was awarded the Joint Resource Assessment Data Base Man of the Decade for his work there in 1970. Later that year, Guy was transferred to Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious achievement in ground operations against hostile forces and the Vietnamese Medal of Honor. Guy returned to the Pentagon after Vietnam to work with the Defense Intelligence Agency. After 23 years in the military, Guy retired in 1972 and moved to central Ohio where he pursued a long and successful career in real estate. Guy Lively died peacefully at his home in Canal Winchester surrounded by family members on August 31st at the age of 89. He is remembered as a loving husband, a devoted father and a trusted business colleague. Guy is survived by his wife, Van Lively; his daughters, Denise Lively and Susan Vennemeyer (David); and his son, Clinton Lively (Marta). He has 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Friends and family may call from 1-3pm on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH. The funeral service will be held at 3pm Friday at the funeral home with Rev. Richard Carson officiating. Guy will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Online condolences can made at www.spencefuneralhome.com
.