Gwelda "Ann" Stewart
Stewart, Gwelda "Ann"
1937 - 2020
Gwelda "Ann" Stewart, 83, passed away Nov. 21, 2020 at Monterey Care Center in Grove City. She was preceded in death by parents Willie and Alma Whitt, husband James Stewart, brother Bud Whitt and great-granddaughter Lainie Stewart. Ann is survived by sons, Jay (Jennifer) and Jon Stewart; grandchildren, Jason (Michele), Matthew, David, and Jessica; great-grandchildren, Lillian, Caleb, and Blane; sister, Leda (Reggie) Dean; sister-in-law, Sherry Whitt; brother-in-law, Sie (Janie) Stewart; many nieces and nephews. Ann worked for Sugar Foods and Gordon Flesch/ GFC Leasing. Member of the United Methodist Church in West Jefferson. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Visitation Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 from 2-4pm; Funeral Service at 6pm, followed immediately by additional visitation until 8pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Masks are required for attendance. Graveside Service Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at 12pm, East Carter County Memory Gardens, Grayson, KY. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory - Southwest Chapel
NOV
27
Visitation
08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory - Southwest Chapel
NOV
27
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory - Southwest Chapel
NOV
30
Graveside service
12:00 PM
East Carter County Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory - Southwest Chapel
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
