Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery
6440 South High Street
Lockbourne, OH
Gwendolyn Anthony Ashley Haller


1987 - 2020
Gwendolyn Anthony Ashley Haller Obituary
Haller, Gwendolyn Anthony Ashley
1987 - 2020
Gwendolyn Anthony Ashley Haller, July 17, 1987 – January 27, 2020
Passed away unexpectedly on January 27, 2020. Survived by Parents, Rodney & Kelley Haller, brothers: Samuel (Angel) Haller; Nicholas Haller; Theodore Haller and Sister: Alexandra Haller; Nephew: Ethan Haller, Grandparents: Karen (Michael) Sellaroli; Clyde (Nancy) Haller; Gus (Mona) DiNovo. Family and Friends will be received Wednesday Feb 5th 4-7:30 p.m. at the MAEDER QUINT TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High Street, Columbus OH. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10 a.m. February 6, at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 South High Street, Lockbourne, OH, where friends and family are asked to meet. Entombment to follow. In Lieu of Flowers, please consider donations to the following: The Trevor Project, Freed Hearts & The AFSP. To sign online guest book and to view complete obituary visit: www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
