Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Gwendolyn Crenshaw


Gwendolyn Crenshaw Obituary
Crenshaw, Gwendolyn
1941 - 2019
Gwendolyn D. Crenshaw, age 78. Sunrise March 23, 1941 and Sunset June 14, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Monday, June 24, 2019 at the MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The CRENSHAW Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 22, 2019
