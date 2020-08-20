1/1
Gwendolyn Erdeljac
1935 - 2020
Erdeljac, Gwendolyn
1935 - 2020
Gwendolyn Erdeljac, age 85, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Born in Sherrodsville, Ohio on February 26, 1935, she graduated from Conotton Valley High School and attended Ohio State University. She went on to live most of her adult life in Dover, Ohio working in the accounting field until she moved to Columbus about 20 years ago. Gwen had a talent for knitting and she spent decades making and selling heirloom personalized Christmas stockings. Upon retirement, Gwen volunteered as an usher at the Ohio Theatre and enjoyed the relationships with other ushers and watching the shows. Gwen also had a passion for travel and did so extensively across the country and internationally. Gwen is survived by her children, Joseph (Rebecca) Erdeljac, Barbara (Jim) Miller; sister Judy Morgan Andreas; 5 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. Gwen will also be remembered by extended family and dear friends. Gwen was preceded in death by her parents Naaran Edwin and Chrystal Morgan, and brothers Eddie Morgan and Rodney Morgan. Memorial contributions in Gwen's memory may be made to the Columbus Association for Performing Arts (Ohio Theatre) or to the charity of your choice.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
