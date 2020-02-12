Home

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grace Point Sanctuary
Gwendolyn Russell


1954 - 2020
Gwendolyn Russell Obituary
Russell, Gwendolyn
1954 - 2020
On February 8, 2020, heaven gained an angel. Gwendolyn Grace (Goodrich) Russell was born on December 1, 1954 to Carolyn (Chick) Goodrich and Clarence Goodrich. She was a daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, and most of all; a friend. Gwen was the type of person that would care for others before herself. She was always surrounded by family and people who loved her. Gwen is survived by father, Clarence Goodrich; husband, David Russell; brothers, Larry, Richard and Thomas Goodrich; sister, Doreen Goodrich; daughters, Laura Halley, Kristina Russell and Niki Russell; son, Carson Russell; sons-in-law, David Halley, Robert Morris and Christopher Peare; daughter-in-law, Kaleigh Zarrella; grandchildren, William, Grace, Gabriella, Jeremiah, Maddison, Spencer, Blake, Aiden, Annabella, Connor and Phillip. It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved, Gwen. Services will be held on February 22, 2020 at Grace Point Sanctuary from 5-8pm. Any additional information will be distributed through family members.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020
