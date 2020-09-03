1/
Gweneth Toney
1947 - 2020
Toney, Gweneth
1947 - 2020
Gweneth A. (Lodge) Toney, age 72, of Columbus, OH went to be with her Heavenly Father on August 28, 2020. She was very industrious in the business side of medicine. After graduating from Urbana University, Gweneth went on to work for many companies in home health and hospice. She loved her cats and worked with the Cat Welfare Association. Preceded in death by her parents Jenore and William Lodge. Survived by sisters, Janice (Larry) Roberts and Kimberly Cole; brothers, Gregory (Diana) Lodge and Jon (Jodi) Lodge; nieces and nephews, Kelli (Brian) Tankersly, Megan Taylor, Max (Lissa) Miller, Alan Lodge, Geoffrey Lodge, Justin (Brook) Lodge, Jordan (Chelsea) Lodge, Lindsay (Kelly) Gillis and Eric Cole; great nieces and nephews, Grifin, Olivia, Gracie, Maci, Allie, Will, Jocelyn, Benson, Emerson, Jaden, Jaxon and Colton. A graveside service will be held Friday, September 4 at 11am at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to the Cat Welfare Association at www.catwelfareassoc.org. Arrangements by Moreland Funeral Home, Westerville.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
