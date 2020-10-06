1/
H. E. Rowe
1927 - 2020
Rowe, H. E.
H.E."Jim" Rowe, 93, passed away on September 30, 2020. Born 4 Feb 1927 in Columbus, OH. He served in the Army as a Sgt. during WWII. After leaving the service he went to work for his father and two older brothers as a carpenter in the family business Rowe & Sons Inc. For the next 65 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed square dancing along with calling them. He loved to participate in parades and air shows with his WWII and memorabilia. He was a member of the Commemorative Air Force for 35 years. He was one of nine children. Preceded in death by his parents Ruby and George Rowe, loving wife of 52 years Jane Warden Rowe and seven siblings. Survived by his son, Curt Rowe; daughter, Jeannie Rowe Keller; son-in-law, Andy Keller; granddaughter, LaCrista Keller Solana and husband, Logan Solana. Memorial donations may be made to The Commemorative Air Force, PO Box 764769, Dallas, Texas 75376, https://www.commemorativeairforce.org/pages/Support-the-CAF#. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
