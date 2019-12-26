|
|
Taylor, H. Earl
1940 - 2019
H. Earl Taylor beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away December 25, 2019 at the age of 79. He is survived by his children Todd Taylor and Lora (Jeff) Foulke and his grandchildren Braden, Jordan and Megan. Family will receive friends from Noon to 3:00 pm on Sunday, December 29 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd, Gahanna. A private burial will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery. For a more detailed obituary please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019