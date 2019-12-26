The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for H. Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

H. Earl Taylor


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
H. Earl Taylor Obituary
Taylor, H. Earl
1940 - 2019
H. Earl Taylor beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away December 25, 2019 at the age of 79. He is survived by his children Todd Taylor and Lora (Jeff) Foulke and his grandchildren Braden, Jordan and Megan. Family will receive friends from Noon to 3:00 pm on Sunday, December 29 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd, Gahanna. A private burial will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery. For a more detailed obituary please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of H.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Download Now