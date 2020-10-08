Snodgrass, H. Edward
1942 - 2020
Hiram Edward "Ed" Snodgrass, 78, of Delaware, went home to the Lord on Monday, October 5, 2020 surrounded by family and loved ones following an extensive battle with Parkinson's. Born in Jackson, Ohio on September 1, 1942, he was a 1960 Graduate of South High School. He is survived by his wife, Rita Snodgrass; His children's mother, Shirley Taylor-Snodgrass of Delaware; daughter, Susan (Bruce) Heinemann of San Diego; and son, Ed (Shelley) Snodgrass of Sunbury; as well as many other loving family members and friends. Ed developed a successful career as an employee and later the owner of Stults and Associates; an Engineering & Surveying firm in Delaware Ohio. Friends will be received on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel at 6699 N. High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085 from 10-11:30am with a celebration of life ceremony immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations to Heartland Hospice Care. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
