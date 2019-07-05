Home

H. Jack Paul Obituary
Paul, H. Jack
Herbert Jack Paul "Jack", of Naples, Florida, passed away of natural causes on June 27, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born in Akron, OH, a graduate of Akron University, and served in the Army prior to meeting Janet Tigner in St. Mary's, OH. They relocated to Columbus, OH and while in Columbus, he and his wife of 55 years, Janet Elizabeth (Tigner) Paul raised four children, Teri Phillips (Jeff), Cheryl, David and Cindy Ortiz (John). Jack built a successful trucking/trailer company, Commercial Trailer Company, selling the business in 1994 before retiring to Naples in 1998.
He was preceded in death by Janet and his brother Jere Paul of Portland, OR. He is also survived by four sisters-in-law, Kathaleen, IN, Doris and Geraldine, OH, Carol, OR; grandchildren, Kelsey, Stephanie, Ryan, Johnny and Jaclyn. He will be missed by nieces, Melody, IN, Julie, OR; and nephews, David, OR and Bill, OH. Jack was a kind, generous, and loving family man. He enjoyed family gatherings, travel, and the lifelong friendships and memories shared as an HAH member. Even though he is no longer with us, he will continue to serve as the family patriarch. In keeping with Jack's wishes, a private service will be held for the family on July 5, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 7, 2019
