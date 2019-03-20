|
Noble, H. Jeanne
1929 - 2019
H. Jeanne (Ellyson) Noble, 89, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019. She was born on May 17, 1929 in Ashville, Ohio. She was a 1947 graduate of Commercial Point High School and a longtime resident of Lancaster and an active member of Fifth Avenue Church of Christ. Jeanne was a member of the Dorcas Society, avid and talented bowler and faithful fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Reds. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry Noble, parents Robert and Leah (Tomlinson) Ellyson, brother Charles Ellyson, nephews Mark Ellyson and Brian McGlone. Jeanne is survived by her sister, Betty (Ellyson) McGlone of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; sister-in-law, Joanne Ellyson of Ashville, Ohio; nieces, Lesley Puett, Caryl (Scott) Barrett; and nephews, Charles (Gloria) Ellyson, Jr. and Kevin McGlone; eight great nieces and nephews and five great nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Fifth Avenue Church of Christ with Pastor Brad Seevers officiating. Friends may visit 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Caring Cremation® has taken place by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130. Inurnment will be held at Harrison Twp. Cemetery, South Bloomfield, Ohio. Memorial gifts may be given to the Fifth Avenue Church of Christ, 115 Fifth Avenue, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019