Miller, H. Keith
1934 - 2020
Keith Miller, 86, went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 22, 2020. He was born February 9, 1934 in Patton, Pa. to Marion Dean Stockdale and George Henry Miller. He graduated from Columbus North High School and Capital University, where he met Marjorie Ann Grabeman. She accepted his hand in marriage on July 14, 1956 and enjoyed 38 years of marriage prior to her passing. Following 3 years in the U.S. Air Force Intelligence in Taiwan, Keith taught at Lincoln High School, Otterbein University and Capital University. He earned a Master's and PhD from The Ohio State University in Entomology, and retired from Capital University as Head of the Biology Department. In addition to his parents and his wife Marjorie, Keith was preceded in death by his brothers Hal, Robert and Paul. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Mary Daubenspeck Miller; sons, Scott and Kevin (Erin); stepson, Laird (Jennifer) Daubenpeck; stepdaughter, Lynn (Keith) Casto; and grandsons, Adam and Kyle Wells and Caleb and Ian Casto. Keith's family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone at Kensington Place and the caring associates with Capital City Hospice for their kindness. A private graveside service will be held at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens with Rev. Floyd Stolzenburg presiding. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST. Visit www.schoedinger.com
