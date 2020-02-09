|
|
Berisford III, H. William
1973 - 2020
Will Berisford, age 46, of Galena, OH, entered heaven on 2/7/2020. He passed from complications of his 13 year battle with Leiomyosarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer. He was originally given six months to live but his love of life kept him strong to the very end. Will was a member of Northside Fellowship Presbyterian church. He was born April 25, 1973 in Wheeling, WV. His parents are Bill and Helen (Gura) Berisford and his sister is Kriss (Donnie) Daugherty and nephew Peyton. He has 14 aunts and uncles and 34 cousins, He was preceded in death by his Paternal grandparents Harry and Dorothy Berisford, his Maternal grandparents John and Helen Gura and his cousin Terry Green. Denny and Cherie Hindman are his in-laws and Shelley Hindman, sister-in-law. He has been with Shauna, the love of his life, for 28 years. Shauna Hindman Berisford and Will had an amazing life together that produced two wonderful children, Alexa Breanne, 18 yrs old and Blake William 14 yrs old. The most important part of his life was making sure his children knew how much he loved them and how he would take care of them. Will graduated from Bridgeport High school in 1991. He received his Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Finance from Wheeling Jesuit University. He worked at LCNB bank as the Vice President of Commercial Lending with a specialty in Dental finance. Will was well regarded within the Dental community for over 20 years and his integrity was known by all who met him. Will served on the board of the KIDDS Foundation and served the Boy Scouts as the Assistant Club Master, Den Leader and Pinewood Derby Chair. He was a member of the Lansing Sportmen Club and the Lakes Golf and Country Club. He was a member of the Columbus Radio Control Racing Club and enjoyed this hobby with his best friend, Ross Subasic. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Moose and loved camping and boating at Indian Lake. Will loved to be on the water. He was able to sail in the Bahamas, Grand Cayman, Jamaica, and the Turks and Caicos. He worked very hard with plans to retire at 55 and sail the world with his wife in his Fountaine Pajot sailing catamaran that he had already picked out. Through the challenges of living so many years with Stage IV cancer, Will continued to work, travel, and enjoy all life had to offer. Will visited many countries with his family and loved interacting with everyone. He was an extremely knowledgable man in many aspects of life and always was happy to offer a hand to anyone that needed it. He was someone you could always count on, no matter the challenges he was dealing with. Will loved to dance, laugh and have fun but most importantly he wanted to help others and make a difference in their lives. Will made his final earthly contribution by having his corneas harvested for two people to now have the gift of sight. He was such an influence in the lives of others that his legacy will live on through the Will Berisford Foundation where there "Will Be Help and Hope" for those who need it. Will's Memorial service will be held on Saturday, 2/15 at Northside Fellowship Presbyterian Church, 6841 Freeman Rd., Westerville, OH 43082. Visiting hours from 1-2:30 and Service following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shauna for funding Will's Foundation. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckeyecremation.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2020