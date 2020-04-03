Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
Habeeba Hurley


1940 - 2020
Habeeba Hurley Obituary
Hurley, Habeeba
1940 - 2020
Habeeba Hurley, age 79. Sunrise June 15, 1940 and Sunset March 26, 2020. Visitation 10AM-12Noon Thursday, April 9, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, offer condolences to The Hurley Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2020
