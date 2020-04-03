|
|
Hurley, Habeeba
1940 - 2020
Habeeba Hurley, age 79. Sunrise June 15, 1940 and Sunset March 26, 2020. Visitation 10AM-12Noon Thursday, April 9, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, offer condolences to The Hurley Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2020