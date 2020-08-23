Cramblitt, Hailey N.

1992 - 2020

Hailey N. Cramblitt, age 27 passed away, Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Hailey is predeceased by her grandmothers: Cathy Cramblitt and Maxine Newman and daughter, Gracie Scott. She is survived by her mother, Lavonne Jennings and Randell Priddy, father, George (Julia Lash) Cramblitt, finance, Brian Scott, sister, Shawna (James Ott) Cramblitt, brothers: Joshua (Holly) Jennings, Jasper Lash, Thomas Cramblitt and Jessie Cramblitt, niece, Taylor Ott and nephews: Joshua Jennings, Nikolai Jennings,Tyler Ott and Jaki Lash and fur baby, Loki as well as aunts, uncles, and extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Friday, August 28, 2020 from 11 am- 12 pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 12 pm at First Pentecostal Church, 421 Dakota Ave, Columbus, OH 43223. Burial to directly follow at Obetz Cemetery, Obetz Ohio.



