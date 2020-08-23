1/1
Hailey N. Cramblitt
1992 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hailey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cramblitt, Hailey N.
1992 - 2020
Hailey N. Cramblitt, age 27 passed away, Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Hailey is predeceased by her grandmothers: Cathy Cramblitt and Maxine Newman and daughter, Gracie Scott. She is survived by her mother, Lavonne Jennings and Randell Priddy, father, George (Julia Lash) Cramblitt, finance, Brian Scott, sister, Shawna (James Ott) Cramblitt, brothers: Joshua (Holly) Jennings, Jasper Lash, Thomas Cramblitt and Jessie Cramblitt, niece, Taylor Ott and nephews: Joshua Jennings, Nikolai Jennings,Tyler Ott and Jaki Lash and fur baby, Loki as well as aunts, uncles, and extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Friday, August 28, 2020 from 11 am- 12 pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 12 pm at First Pentecostal Church, 421 Dakota Ave, Columbus, OH 43223. Burial to directly follow at Obetz Cemetery, Obetz Ohio.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
First Pentecostal Church
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Funeral service
12:00 PM
First Pentecostal Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved