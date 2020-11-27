Ranney, Halden J.
1929 - 2020
Halden Jay "Hal" Ranney, age 91, of Westerville, born in New Albany, August 21, 1929 and passed away November 24, 2020. Survived by his children, Tom (Bonnie), Connie and Sally; 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Don Ranney, Bob Ranney and Carrie McMillin; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Betty, daughter Marty Hupp, siblings Ann Abbott, Clark Ranney, Jr., John Ranney and Ralph Ranney. Hal served his country in the Ohio National Guard completing his service in 1951. Due to COVID 19, no public service will be held. Private service for immediate family. Interment Maplewood Cemetery, New Albany, OH. Condolences at morelandfuneralhome.com
.