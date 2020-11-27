1/
Halden J. Ranney
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Halden's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ranney, Halden J.
1929 - 2020
Halden Jay "Hal" Ranney, age 91, of Westerville, born in New Albany, August 21, 1929 and passed away November 24, 2020. Survived by his children, Tom (Bonnie), Connie and Sally; 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Don Ranney, Bob Ranney and Carrie McMillin; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Betty, daughter Marty Hupp, siblings Ann Abbott, Clark Ranney, Jr., John Ranney and Ralph Ranney. Hal served his country in the Ohio National Guard completing his service in 1951. Due to COVID 19, no public service will be held. Private service for immediate family. Interment Maplewood Cemetery, New Albany, OH. Condolences at morelandfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved