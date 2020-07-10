Hallie Arrick

Arrick, Hallie

1935 - 2020

Hallie Ann (Hoover) Arrick went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at he age of 85. She was the fifth born child of Virgil and Alice Hoover, born in Hinton West VIrginia on January 25, 1935. Preceded in death by her husband Roy W. Arrick, Jr, on September 7, 2012 and great granddaughter Caylie. She is survived by her daughter, Tina Arrick; her son, Steve Arrick (Kathy); six married grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren; one younger brother, Tom Hoover (Sharon). She is remembered by family and friends as one whose greatest joy was serving others. An apt verse for her home going: "Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labours; and their works do follow them." (Rev. 14:13) A life of tireless labors, now many works follow her, while her faith rested firmly in the redeeming work of her Savior. Our loss is heaven's gain.



