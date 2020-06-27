Snowden, Hank
1952 - 2020
H N Snowden, III, age 67, of Upper Arlington, died June 19, 2020. Born in Alexandria, Virginia to the late Herbert N Snowden, Jr, and Gladys Keller Snowden. A graduate of Columbus Academy and University of North Carolina. Hank was a modest, humble, generous gentleman with a sense of humor, who loved witty exchange and teasing. He worked in finance and investment. He loved and participated in many sports, especially Track & Field, winning ACC awards and high school State Championships in long jump and sprints. He exercised daily, ran, hiked, took long walks with our beloved dogs. He played golf, humorously, not achieving as he expected; and he so enjoyed and appreciated his golf friends and trips. He was a devoted Buckeye fan of Track, Basketball and Football. Hank was a voracious reader; loved history, museum and historical sites; sporting events, horse races, enjoying nature, such as backpacking in the Grand Canyon, white water rafting and fishing trips. An independent critical thinker, Hank valued discussions with family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Lynn Gutches Snowden; and his beloved "close extended family" group since childhood; nephews, Perry and Trey Wyatt; sister-in-law, Jenny (Bill) Wyatt; Lynn's Aunt Nan Sohl Bradley; many cousins, and their children. Hank gave the gift of life through Lifeline of Ohio. His cremated remains will be interred with his parents at Sunset Cemetery during a private service officiated by Rev. James Long, First Community Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the educational institution or charity of your choice. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.