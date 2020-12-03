Hendel, Hannelore

1934 - 2020

Hannelore Hendel, age 86, died December 1, 2020, in her Powell home after a recent cancer diagnosis. She was a life-long homemaker, a wonderful and loving wife, mom, Oma and Uroma. She is preceded in death by her husband Michael, her parents Anna Barbara and Johannes Mueller and brother Eckart. She is survived by her three children, Sylvia (Brent) Rosenthal, Thomas (Marie) Hendel, Linda Miller; and her brother, Hans-Peter (Kathy) Mueller. She loved her grandchildren, Melanie (Alejandro), Erika (Nathan), Rachel (Kyle), Elise (Rob), Kirsten, and Leana; and her great grandchildren, David, Haley, Aniya, Clark, Lark, Cosette and Wilder. She also was loved by many nieces and nephews. Hanna, as she was known to many, was born in Horb am Neckar, Germany. She had a hard childhood and grew up during the war. Both of her parents died when she was very young. At age 18, she emigrated to the United States and met her husband, Mike, at the Germania Club in Columbus. They married in January 1956. She was known for being fun-loving and enjoying playing with her children and later with her grandchildren. She would lead marching parades through the house and make up silly songs to keep them laughing. She loved baking cookies and would make up games with packing peanuts to make it "snow indoors" to entertain her children. She was a fantastic cook and baker. She also excelled at sewing, crafts and making beautiful projects. Her indoor and outdoor flowers brought her unending joy. She loved pointing out the buds on flowers she was growing. Hannelore also loved traveling to see the world and especially back to Germany to visit family and her homeland. She encouraged her children to have fun by taking them snow skiing, waterskiing and sailing among many other adventures. She had a great sense of humor and kept it even through the struggles and illness. She also never lost her German accent, which many loved. Due to current the Covid limitations, a service will not be held at this time. The family is planning to have a graveside service in the Spring when her cremains will be interred at Greenlawn Cemetery. Family and friends will be notified at that time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local food bank.



