Harinder Chauhan
1929 - 2020
Chauhan, Harinder
1929 - 2020
Harinder Kaur Chauhan, 90, passed away on April 28, 2020 at Westminster Thurber. Preceded in death by husband Kirpal and son Harpal Chohan, and parents Magyar Singh and Rattan Kaur Sidhu. Harinder is survived by daughter- in-law, Carolyn Prince; granddaughters, Remi and Olivia Chohan; nephew, Tarunjit Butalia; and numerous relatives in the U.S., Canada, and India. Harinder was born in the village of Jai Singh Wala, Punjab, India, and was a teacher for many years. Part of a major historical event, Harinder was living in Lahore in 1947, and had to flee due to the Partition of India when that region became Pakistan. She and Kirpal immigrated to Columbus in 1998, sacrificing everything to be near their grandchildren. Harinder became a proud citizen in 2005. She was a devout Sikh and attended Guru Nanak Gurdwara as long as her health permitted. Harinder deeply adored her granddaughters and valued family, education, and selflessness above all else. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
