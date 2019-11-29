|
|
Bratton, Harley
Harley Glenn Bratton, Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Largo, Florida and Worthington, Ohio. Born November 19, 1923, Harley passed away on November 26. Preceded in death by his sweetheart of 32 years, Jenny Thompson. Survived by daughters, Sharyn Bennett, Gold Canyon, AZ, Kathryn (Michael) Simon, Bristol, TN, Diane Hendrickson, Columbus, OH with whom he resided for the past 4+ years, Nancy (Phil) Donner, Upper Arlington, OH and Gold Canyon, AZ, J. Douglas (Jeanne) Bratton, Dublin, OH, Michael (Kim) Bratton, Salisbury, MD; dear friend, Tammy Jewell; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bratton was owner and president of the former Slemmons Gardens and Olentangy Garden Center. Graduate of Worthington High School and attended The Ohio State University majoring in horticulture. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1942 to 1945. Past member of the Humboldt Masonic Lodge, Aladdin Shrine Center, Life member of Kiwanis International (over 60 years) past president of Northern Kiwanis, Ohio Rose Society, Columbus Landscape Association, and Ohio Nurserymen (life member). Bratton was active on the committee to create the Columbus Park of Roses, Chadwick Arboretum and the year round shelter house at Highbanks Metro Park. Harley is #1 OSU fan, loved to golf, play euchre, other card games and Rummikub, watched all sports from his rocker, and told jokes. He was a front door greeter at St. Paul United Methodist Church, Largo, FL. Celebration of life of Harley to be held at Upper Arlington Lutheran Church, 3500 Mill Run Drive, Hilliard on Saturday, December 7. Visitation at 10 am, service at 11 am, followed by luncheon reception. Harley's burial at Union Cemetery at a later date. Appreciation to the VA; Whetstone Care Center, Ohio Health Hospice, and especially Sheree Vulvara, RN, for their exceptional care. Contributions may be made to God's Hygiene Help Center, P O Box 20081, Columbus, OH 43220 where Harley served as an advisor and supporter.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019