Rutledge, Harlow
1941 - 2019
Harlow Hugh Rutledge, 77, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. He was born September 16, 1941 in Glasgow, WV to the late David and Ella (Higginbotham) Rutledge. Proud Air Force veteran who served as Staff Sargent Crew Chief on the KC135A refueling plane during the Vietnam War. Harlow retired from General Motors, with 30 years of service, most recently as a Project Engineer who specialized in brakes. He enjoyed woodworking and loved NASCAR. Harlow as a very giving man. He always gave and never expected anything back in return. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Lloyd Rutledge and nephew Larry Naylor. Harlow is survived by his sister, Helena Naylor; daughters, Rhonda (David) Whitmire, Kelly (Walden) Hillert, and Kristen (Jake) Gray; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; loving friend, Kathy Bender; nieces, Laura (Timothy) Pilkington and Sue Bain; and many friends. Family will receive friends one hour prior to his 10 a.m. Memorial Service on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Crosslink Community Church, 4747 Harrisburg Pike, Grove City, OH 43123. Private inurnment will be held later at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Harlow's memory may be made to the . Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch his tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2019