Austin, Harmon
1952 - 2019
Harmon Austin, age 67, passed away November 6, 2019. Born January 16, 1952 to the late Woodrow Wilson Austin and Retha Spradling. Also preceded in death by wife Connie, sister Loretta, and granddaughter Talia. Survived by children, Alberta (Edward) Grossman, Derek, Paul, Joshua, Harmon Jr. and Angel (Chance) Witt; many dear grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Dean; and other good friends and family. Friends may call on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8PM at the O. R. Woodyard South Chapel, 1346 S. High St., where the funeral will be Tuesday at 10:30AM. Pastor Chris Pierce officiating. Interment Obetz Cemetery. See full obituary at www.orwoodyard.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 9, 2019