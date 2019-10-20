Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
Harold "Rocky" Appleton


1931 - 2019
Harold "Rocky" Appleton Obituary
Appleton, Harold "Rocky"
1931 - 2019
Harold "Rocky" Appleton, 88, of Columbus, passed away October 18, 2019 with his family by his side. Harold was born June 29, 1931 to Louis and Marie (Emrich) Appleton. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Judy Harber three brothers and one sister. Harold proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War and received two purple hearts during this time. Harold worked at Westerville Meadow Gold Creamery, Meglan Masonry, Sanese Services. Harold and Roberta met at Buckeye Lake and spent a half of their lives at Indian Lake where their entire family enjoyed fishing, camping and boating. They enjoyed playing cards with seniors and going to casinos. Harold will be deeply missed by his wife of 64 years Roberta (Brown) Appleton; children Vicki (Brad) Cook, Nancy (Dennis) Deviney; grandchildren Christina (Jimmy) Caulley, Kimberly Appleman, Brittany Cook, Angela Huff, Pamela Huff, Jerry Huff, Clay Siebold, Justin Harber, Crystal Harber; great-grandchildren Isabell Appleman, Abigail Appleman, Veronica Simonson, Vanessa Simonson, Grant Hillman, Donavon Huff, Brianna Huff, Malia Wolfenberger, Chase Hensley, Jerry Huff, Naomi Huff, Alivia Harber, Alayna Burns, Aubree Burns. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm and from 6pm to 7pm at Newcomer NE Chapel 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Funeral service will follow at 7pm at the funeral home. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 21, 2019
