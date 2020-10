Borovetz, Harold1927 - 2020Harold "Hal" Borovetz, age 93, passed away on October 30, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Jacob and Ida Borovetz and sister, Cecelia Kanselbaum. Survived by his wife, Carol Borovetz; son, Jeffrey (Pamela) Borovetz; daughters, Jane (Dean) Nations and Julie Borovetz; grandchildren, Jake (Caroline) Nations, Jared (fiance, Taylor) Nations, Aly Borovetz, Avery Borovetz, Zachary Borovetz, and Carly Borovetz; great-granddaughter, Ella Nations; sister-in-law, Sue Weiss and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A graveside service will be held at 12pm on Monday, November 2 at Green Lawn Cemetery - Temple Beth Shalom Section. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Hal's memory may be made to Temple Beth Shalom and Lori Schottenstein Chabad in New Albany. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com