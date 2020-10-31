1/
Harold Borovetz
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Borovetz, Harold
1927 - 2020
Harold "Hal" Borovetz, age 93, passed away on October 30, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Jacob and Ida Borovetz and sister, Cecelia Kanselbaum. Survived by his wife, Carol Borovetz; son, Jeffrey (Pamela) Borovetz; daughters, Jane (Dean) Nations and Julie Borovetz; grandchildren, Jake (Caroline) Nations, Jared (fiance, Taylor) Nations, Aly Borovetz, Avery Borovetz, Zachary Borovetz, and Carly Borovetz; great-granddaughter, Ella Nations; sister-in-law, Sue Weiss and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A graveside service will be held at 12pm on Monday, November 2 at Green Lawn Cemetery - Temple Beth Shalom Section. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Hal's memory may be made to Temple Beth Shalom and Lori Schottenstein Chabad in New Albany. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Green Lawn Cemetery - Temple Beth Shalom Section
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved