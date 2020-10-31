Borovetz, Harold
1927 - 2020
Harold "Hal" Borovetz, age 93, passed away on October 30, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Jacob and Ida Borovetz and sister, Cecelia Kanselbaum. Survived by his wife, Carol Borovetz; son, Jeffrey (Pamela) Borovetz; daughters, Jane (Dean) Nations and Julie Borovetz; grandchildren, Jake (Caroline) Nations, Jared (fiance, Taylor) Nations, Aly Borovetz, Avery Borovetz, Zachary Borovetz, and Carly Borovetz; great-granddaughter, Ella Nations; sister-in-law, Sue Weiss and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A graveside service will be held at 12pm on Monday, November 2 at Green Lawn Cemetery - Temple Beth Shalom Section. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Hal's memory may be made to Temple Beth Shalom and Lori Schottenstein Chabad in New Albany. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com