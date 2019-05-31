|
Buxton Sr., Harold C.
1952 - 2019
Harold Christopher Buxton Sr., 66, passed away May 28, 2019, residence. Preceded in death by wife Katrina Sue Buxton, brother Kevein Lynn Buxton. Survived by son, Christopher Buxton; daughter, Barbara J. Nickolson; sister, Tina Durst; brothers, Maynard Ellsworth Buxton Jr., Stephen William Buxton, Daniel Dean Buxton, Victor Lee Buxton, Roger Dana Buxton, Franklin James Buxton and Timothy Michael Buxton; grandchildren, Kevin Hobbs, Kyle Hobbs, Gerado Buxton and Mcquate Buxton; great grandchildren, Jaxon Hobbs and Patrick Hobbs. He was a U.S. Army Veteran from the Vietnam era. Harold loved cars, trucks, fishing and boating. He was a firm and stern father, but his family knew he loved them. Friends may call Sunday 3-5 p.m. at The MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, where service will be 10 a.m. Monday. Pastor Cal Alexander officiating. Interment will be in Blendon Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 1, 2019