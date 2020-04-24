|
|
Castor, Harold
1921 - 2020
Harold F. Castor, 98, passed away on April 22, 2020. Born in Otsego, Ohio. Graduated Otsego High School, served overseas in U.S. Army Air Corps 384th Bomb Group during WWII, then moved to Columbus, OH where he earned a Business degree from Bliss College and met his future wife. Investigator for Retail Credit Co. for 5 years, then joined State Farm Insurance, becoming one of the first agents in Columbus. Retired in 1986. Mason 32nd degree and Shriner. Member of North Baptist Church for 65 years. Enjoyed many fine days with family and friends at his island cottage paradise in Ontario Canada. Preceded in death by wife Clare, son Doug, father and mother Wilmer and Cleo, and brother Richard. Survived by son, Steve (Lorraine); sister-in-law, Arlene Castor; nieces, Cheryl (Jamie, Jackson and Sarah) Helms and Debbie (Sean and Matthew) McDonough;and special friend, Norma Currie. There will be no funeral service due to current restrictions. Memorial donations may be made to Capital City Hospice of Columbus.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020