Compton Jr., Harold

It is with great sadness that the family of Harold George Compton, Jr. announce his peaceful yet unexpected passing. Harold passed away in his Granville, OH residence on August 8, 2020, just one day before his 64th birthday. Harold was an adoring father and grandfather, always boasting with pride for his children and grandchildren. His presence was steadfast, unassuming, and supportive beyond measure. Harold perfected the art of showing up for loved ones and simply enjoying each other's company. Always eager to lend a helping hand, a laugh, a hug, a cup of coffee, a game of poker, Harold will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Harold was born in Columbus, OH on August 9, 1956. He had an exciting and active childhood, spent roller skating, swimming, sulky pony racing, and playing with his loving siblings. Harold graduated from Northridge High School in 1974. Harold was a resident of Granville, OH for over thirty years. He worked proudly alongside his son Blake as a Project Manager with Compton Construction, located in Columbus, OH. His hobbies were many: golfing, basketball, soccer, hiking, swimming, roller-skating, trampoline jumping, "Central Appalachian ingenuity," being a Papaw to his grandbabies, and loving his family and friends. Harold is survived by his beloved children, Bryce Compton (Nikki Lepa), Blake Compton (Mackenzie King), Mariah Koons (Adam), Evan Compton, and Michelle Bevier (Jason); by his adoring grandchildren, Aiden and Adeline Koons, Amelia Compton, and Peyton and Braden Yost; by his former wife, Darlene (Moore) Compton; by his mother, Vivian Compton; and by his siblings, Marion Green (Rick), Edward Compton (Naomi), John Compton (Paula), and Robert Compton (Jeanette). He is preceded in death by his father, the late Harold George Compton, Sr. Friends and family may call from 6-8pm Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home (225 N. Main St., Johnstown, OH 43031). A celebration of life for Harold will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 beginning at 12pm at Village View Golf Course (210 S. Main St., Croton, OH 43013), officiated by Pastor Dan McLaughlin. Interment is to follow at Hartford Cemetery. Those attending the visitation and service are asked to wear a face covering and to practice social distancing.



