Harold Dyer Obituary
Dyer, Harold
Harold David "Dave" Dyer, passed away on February 24, 2019 at Hocking Valley Hospital in Logan, Ohio. Dave is survived by his daughters, Debbie and Dorine (Jon Nienkark); sons, Dave (Molly), Doug (Suzie), Dennis, and Daryl (Sandy); grandchildren, Scott (Kathleen), Brina, Jonny, Jana, and Kassie; great-grandson Davey; sister, Betty Barnes; and nieces and nephews and many friends. Dave is preceded in death by his parents Harold B. and Minnie M, the love of his life Janice Lee, brother Dennis Dale and daughter-in-law Sophie. Arrangements by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio. LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019
