Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold E. "Butch" Edwards Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold E. "Butch" Edwards Jr. Obituary
Edwards, Jr., Harold E. "Butch"
1939 - 2020
Harold E. "Butch" Edwards, Jr, age 81, of Apollo Beach, FL and formerly of Columbus, OH passed away Wednesday April 15, 2020 at home. He was born April 4, 1939 in Columbus, graduated from South High School in 1957, and served in the United States Navy. He married Betty Fracasso on October 26, 1963. He was a barber, owner of Edwards Janitorial Service, and worked for St. Peter Catholic Church. In Florida he worked for National Cremation & Burial in Ruskin. He loved Ohio State Football and was one cool dude. He is survived by Betty, children Lisa Marie (Keith) Gerlach and David Edwards, grandchildren Kohl and Leah Gerlach and Eilish Edwards, sisters Sue (Wilbur) Stevenson and Marilyn Allen Wible, brother-in-law Paris (Linda) Fracasso, Jr, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. A private mass was held at St. Anne Catholic Church in Ruskin. Burial services will be held at a later date at Sarasota National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to MyWarriorsPlace.org.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -