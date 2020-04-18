|
|
Edwards, Jr., Harold E. "Butch"
1939 - 2020
Harold E. "Butch" Edwards, Jr, age 81, of Apollo Beach, FL and formerly of Columbus, OH passed away Wednesday April 15, 2020 at home. He was born April 4, 1939 in Columbus, graduated from South High School in 1957, and served in the United States Navy. He married Betty Fracasso on October 26, 1963. He was a barber, owner of Edwards Janitorial Service, and worked for St. Peter Catholic Church. In Florida he worked for National Cremation & Burial in Ruskin. He loved Ohio State Football and was one cool dude. He is survived by Betty, children Lisa Marie (Keith) Gerlach and David Edwards, grandchildren Kohl and Leah Gerlach and Eilish Edwards, sisters Sue (Wilbur) Stevenson and Marilyn Allen Wible, brother-in-law Paris (Linda) Fracasso, Jr, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. A private mass was held at St. Anne Catholic Church in Ruskin. Burial services will be held at a later date at Sarasota National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to MyWarriorsPlace.org.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020